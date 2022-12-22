Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) is predicted to post EPS of 0.37 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with great promise as it jumped 0.48% to $25.23. During the day, the stock rose to $26.18 and sunk to $24.90 before settling in for the price of $25.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, URBN posted a 52-week range of $17.81-$30.82.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -44.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $92.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.37 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.07.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 9660 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.84, operating margin was +8.98 and Pretax Margin of +8.90.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Apparel Retail industry. Urban Outfitters Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.45%, in contrast to 81.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 14, this organization’s Chief Administrative Officer sold 4,095 shares at the rate of 25.02, making the entire transaction reach 102,457 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 11, Company’s Co-President & COO sold 10,000 for 25.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 250,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,960 in total.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 7/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.68) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.83 while generating a return on equity of 19.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -44.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -8.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.20, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50.

In the same vein, URBN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.78, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN)

[Urban Outfitters Inc., URBN] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.50%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.44% that was lower than 46.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.