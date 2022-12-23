Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) 14-day ATR is 0.31: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2022, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) set off with pace as it heaved 9.35% to $4.15. During the day, the stock rose to $4.24 and sunk to $3.59 before settling in for the price of $3.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACER posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$3.88.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -15.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 38.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 47.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $16.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $65.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.80.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 35 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.37, operating margin was -1265.75 and Pretax Margin of -1220.16.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.50%, in contrast to 26.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 29, this organization’s Director bought 409,836 shares at the rate of 1.22, making the entire transaction reach 500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 483,741. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 29, Company’s President & CEO bought 819,672 for 1.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,712,529 in total.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.57) by $0.4. This company achieved a net margin of -1220.16 while generating a return on equity of -472.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 47.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.61 in the upcoming year.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 164.24.

In the same vein, ACER’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)

Going through the that latest performance of [Acer Therapeutics Inc., ACER]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.58 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.26 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.36% While, its Average True Range was 0.38.

Raw Stochastic average of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 96.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 166.78% that was higher than 98.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.