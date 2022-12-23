AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.64

As on December 22, 2022, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) started slowly as it slid -8.29% to $0.32. During the day, the stock rose to $0.35 and sunk to $0.31 before settling in for the price of $0.35 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UAVS posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$1.94.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 61.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $85.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $79.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.38 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4619, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6832.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 121 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +28.79, operating margin was -177.22 and Pretax Margin of -308.46.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 10.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 15, this organization’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 shares at the rate of 0.75, making the entire transaction reach 26,250 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 100,000. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for 0.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 408,750 in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -308.46 while generating a return on equity of -58.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.50%.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, UAVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.40.

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc., UAVS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.58 million was lower the volume of 1.67 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.0285.

Raw Stochastic average of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.27%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 8.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 59.43% that was lower than 69.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.