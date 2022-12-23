Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) recent quarterly performance of -21.75% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2022, Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) set off with pace as it heaved 11.23% to $0.63. During the day, the stock rose to $0.65 and sunk to $0.609 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AQMS posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$1.67.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $75.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $55.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7426, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9163.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 23 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -3956.07, operating margin was -10095.38 and Pretax Margin of -10515.03.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Waste Management industry. Aqua Metals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.70%, in contrast to 18.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 100,000 shares at the rate of 0.64, making the entire transaction reach 64,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 173,095. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08, Company’s Chief Eng and Opr Officer sold 49,556 for 0.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 38,158. This particular insider is now the holder of 365,091 in total.

Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10516.18 while generating a return on equity of -62.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aqua Metals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 275.31.

In the same vein, AQMS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.22, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aqua Metals Inc., AQMS]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.56 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.46 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0649.

Raw Stochastic average of Aqua Metals Inc. (AQMS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.30%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 95.02% that was higher than 60.13% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.