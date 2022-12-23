Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) went down -7.72% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

As on December 22, 2022, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) started slowly as it slid -7.72% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.875 and sunk to $0.70 before settling in for the price of $0.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DRUG posted a 52-week range of $0.75-$4.75.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $11.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $6.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9987, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1618.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 45.01%, in contrast to 8.38% institutional ownership.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -85.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 22.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08.

In the same vein, DRUG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25.

Technical Analysis of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Bright Minds Biosciences Inc., DRUG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.33 million was lower the volume of 3.33 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 14.41% While, its Average True Range was 0.0833.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.03% that was lower than 249.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.