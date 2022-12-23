Search
Cameco Corporation (CCJ) EPS growth this year is -92.10%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Markets

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) started the day on December 21, 2022, with a price increase of 1.56% at $22.11. During the day, the stock rose to $22.19 and sunk to $21.64 before settling in for the price of $21.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCJ posted a 52-week range of $18.03-$32.49.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Energy sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -92.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $432.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $431.58 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.17, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.09.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2095 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -1.29, operating margin was -10.42 and Pretax Margin of -11.67.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Uranium Industry. Cameco Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 70.10% institutional ownership.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -6.95 while generating a return on equity of -2.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -92.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.81 in the upcoming year.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cameco Corporation (CCJ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $104.29, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 93.71.

In the same vein, CCJ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corporation (CCJ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.07 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.62% that was lower than 57.00% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

