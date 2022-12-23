China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Open at price of $0.11: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) remained unchanged at $0.12, as the Stock market unbolted on December 21, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.12 and sunk to $0.11 before settling in for the price of $0.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CPHI posted a 52-week range of $0.09-$0.53.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -9.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $50.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.12, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.22.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 236 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +3.23, operating margin was -29.67 and Pretax Margin of -35.26.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. industry. China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.76%, in contrast to 1.20% institutional ownership.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2011, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at $0.12) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -35.26 while generating a return on equity of -48.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.63.

In the same vein, CPHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08.

Technical Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [China Pharma Holdings Inc., CPHI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.67 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.60% While, its Average True Range was 0.02.

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.26%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 12.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 256.22% that was higher than 124.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.