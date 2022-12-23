Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) recent quarterly performance of 18.43% is not showing the real picture

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2022, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) set off with pace as it heaved 1.13% to $7.17. During the day, the stock rose to $7.26 and sunk to $7.04 before settling in for the price of $7.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ELP posted a 52-week range of $4.94-$7.93.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.74 billion, simultaneously with a float of $277.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.87.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 5902 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +20.01, operating margin was +15.53 and Pretax Margin of +19.81.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Diversified industry. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.60%, in contrast to 10.10% institutional ownership.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by -$0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +15.69 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.70% and is forecasted to reach 0.66 in the upcoming year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE: ELP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.30. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $119.50, and its Beta score is 0.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.91.

In the same vein, ELP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP)

Going through the that latest performance of [Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, ELP]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.03 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.78 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.15% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.48%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.31% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.31% that was lower than 57.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.