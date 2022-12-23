DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) 14-day ATR is 1.67: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.20% at $25.37. During the day, the stock rose to $25.5599 and sunk to $24.42 before settling in for the price of $25.94 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOCN posted a 52-week range of $25.70-$85.72.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $102.50 million, simultaneously with a float of $68.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.44 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.00.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 786 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +60.19, operating margin was -3.24 and Pretax Margin of -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.60%, in contrast to 54.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 01, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 17,500 shares at the rate of 29.28, making the entire transaction reach 512,400 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 155,054. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 16, Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,773 for 31.60, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 56,027. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,916 in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in the upcoming year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.91.

In the same vein, DOCN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.37 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.88% While, its Average True Range was 1.69.

Raw Stochastic average of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 3.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 13.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.90% that was lower than 67.78% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.