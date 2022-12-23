Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Moves 0.41% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) established initial surge of 0.41% at $0.15, as the Stock market unbolted on December 22, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1598 and sunk to $0.1309 before settling in for the price of $0.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GFAI posted a 52-week range of $0.12-$2.16.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -72.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.09 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1956, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4605.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 1705 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.98, operating margin was -10.54 and Pretax Margin of -17.71.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Guardforce AI Co. Limited industry. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.23%, in contrast to 0.40% institutional ownership.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -15.59 while generating a return on equity of -250.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -72.20%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.18.

In the same vein, GFAI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31.

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.45 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.28% While, its Average True Range was 0.0227.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.97%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 33.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.52% that was lower than 84.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.