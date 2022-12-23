Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) 14-day ATR is 0.15: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) set off with pace as it heaved 0.85% to $4.76. During the day, the stock rose to $4.79 and sunk to $4.69 before settling in for the price of $4.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITUB posted a 52-week range of $3.46-$5.94.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -4.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 41.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $9.80 billion, simultaneously with a float of $5.30 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.47 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.04.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.10%, in contrast to 18.10% institutional ownership.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.15) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 41.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $8.65, and its Beta score is 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.56.

In the same vein, ITUB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.55, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB]. Its last 5-days volume of 32.15 million was inferior to the volume of 46.38 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 70.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.26% that was higher than 44.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.