Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.98: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 21, 2022, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.46% to $0.22. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2424 and sunk to $0.2131 before settling in for the price of $0.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MULN posted a 52-week range of $0.18-$6.05.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -536.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.66 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.44 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $384.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.29, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.98.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.90%, in contrast to 5.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s CEO, President sold 750,000 shares at the rate of 0.40, making the entire transaction reach 297,375 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,843,789. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 08, Company’s Pres. Mullen Automotive sold 50,000 for 0.67, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 33,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 9,729 in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -536.60%.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, MULN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.70.

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN]. Its last 5-days volume of 303.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 113.34 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.08% While, its Average True Range was 0.04.

Raw Stochastic average of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 19.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.00% that was higher than 148.88% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.