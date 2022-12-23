Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Frontline Ltd. (FRO) performance over the last week is recorded -10.34%

Analyst Insights

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -3.05% at $12.40. During the day, the stock rose to $12.79 and sunk to $12.24 before settling in for the price of $12.79 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FRO posted a 52-week range of $6.10-$14.85.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -0.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $222.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $142.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.73.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. Frontline Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 33.80%, in contrast to 21.10% institutional ownership.

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $3.05) by -$0.9. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year.

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontline Ltd. (FRO). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.59, and its Beta score is 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56.

In the same vein, FRO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontline Ltd. (FRO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.18 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.26% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontline Ltd. (FRO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 69.94% that was higher than 56.71% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) plunge -5.17% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Shaun Noe -
ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) open the trading on December 22, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.05% to $379.94. During the...
Read more

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Open at price of $0.5117: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2022, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) had a quiet start as it plunged...
Read more

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Moves -6.25% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sana Meer -
Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) flaunted slowness of -6.25% at $1.50, as the Stock market unbolted on December 22, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

Subscribe

 

