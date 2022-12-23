Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) last week performance was -0.27%

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.36% at $0.55. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5812 and sunk to $0.511 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BHG posted a 52-week range of $0.52-$4.06.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -648.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $629.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $593.79 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $332.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9151, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5356.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. Bright Health Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 72.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Director bought 400,000 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 248,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 598,012. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director bought 185,000 for 0.65, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 120,250. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,070,112 in total.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.32) by -$0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -648.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, BHG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.57, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.44 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.84 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0837.

Raw Stochastic average of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.22%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 7.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.67% that was higher than 104.86% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.