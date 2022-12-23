Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.76 million

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.32% at $0.36. During the day, the stock rose to $0.41 and sunk to $0.325 before settling in for the price of $0.38 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$2.42.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 74.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 46.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4735, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7043.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 5.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 14, this organization’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 0.39, making the entire transaction reach 780 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,541. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 07, Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for 0.39, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 780. This particular insider is now the holder of 72,541 in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.31) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -76.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 46.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in the upcoming year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 7.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.90, a figure that is expected to reach -0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.12 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.61% While, its Average True Range was 0.0499.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.12%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 22.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 62.59% that was higher than 58.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.