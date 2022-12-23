Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Open at price of $6.02: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

As on December 22, 2022, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) started slowly as it slid -3.77% to $5.87. During the day, the stock rose to $6.065 and sunk to $5.58 before settling in for the price of $6.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RRGB posted a 52-week range of $5.63-$18.64.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -2.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 83.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $15.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $15.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.65, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.52.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 22483 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +8.91, operating margin was -1.65 and Pretax Margin of -4.32.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.10%, in contrast to 70.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 16, this organization’s PRESIDENT AND CEO bought 14,293 shares at the rate of 7.64, making the entire transaction reach 109,241 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 158,656. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 09, Company’s Director bought 14,492 for 6.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 99,995. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,081 in total.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.15) by -$0.6. This company achieved a net margin of -4.30 while generating a return on equity of -50.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 83.40% and is forecasted to reach -1.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.47. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.07.

In the same vein, RRGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.48, a figure that is expected to reach -0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., RRGB], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.38 million was better the volume of 0.38 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.87% While, its Average True Range was 0.48.

Raw Stochastic average of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 5.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.43% that was lower than 57.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.