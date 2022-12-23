Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) 14-day ATR is 0.12: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price increase of 24.61% at $1.16. During the day, the stock rose to $1.22 and sunk to $0.88 before settling in for the price of $0.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, REKR posted a 52-week range of $0.56-$7.33.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $53.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $47.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $71.32 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9161, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9916.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.90%, in contrast to 38.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 16, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 243,902 shares at the rate of 2.15, making the entire transaction reach 523,804 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,089,591.

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.9 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.27) by -$0.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Rekor Systems Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in the upcoming year.

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.83.

In the same vein, REKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.63 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.64 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.46% While, its Average True Range was 0.1397.

Raw Stochastic average of Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 238.12% that was higher than 120.99% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.