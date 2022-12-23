Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Moves -0.62% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) open the trading on December 21, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.62% to $49.61. During the day, the stock rose to $51.105 and sunk to $49.61 before settling in for the price of $49.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SLVM posted a 52-week range of $26.46-$57.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 95.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $44.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.25 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.77.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 7500 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +30.30, operating margin was +13.08 and Pretax Margin of +13.14.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Paper & Paper Products industry. Sylvamo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.95%, in contrast to 88.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 12, this organization’s See General Remark. sold 4,614,358 shares at the rate of 36.25, making the entire transaction reach 167,270,478 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 15,318. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 12, Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,614,358 for 36.25, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 167,270,478. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $2.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.45 while generating a return on equity of 28.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 95.70% and is forecasted to reach 10.16 in the upcoming year.

Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE: SLVM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.51.

In the same vein, SLVM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.04, a figure that is expected to reach 2.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM)

[Sylvamo Corporation, SLVM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.50% While, its Average True Range was 1.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.73%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.33% that was lower than 45.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.