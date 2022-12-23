The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) EPS is poised to hit 0.96 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -0.77% at $29.51. During the day, the stock rose to $29.87 and sunk to $28.79 before settling in for the price of $29.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CG posted a 52-week range of $24.59-$56.64.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 31.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 230.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 744.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $362.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $240.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.87 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $28.67, while the 200-day Moving Average is $34.33.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The Carlyle Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.30%, in contrast to 54.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 9,925 shares at the rate of 20.25, making the entire transaction reach 201,026 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,960,231. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15, Company’s Former 10% owner sold 167,755 for 50.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,529,534. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,307,862 in total.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.06) by $0.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.84 per share during the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 744.50% and is forecasted to reach 3.79 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 230.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $6.15, and its Beta score is 1.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.90.

In the same vein, CG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.96 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.79 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CG), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.63 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.75 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.86% While, its Average True Range was 1.08.

Raw Stochastic average of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.90% that was lower than 46.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.