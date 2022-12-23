The key reasons why Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) is -99.04% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on December 22, 2022, Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) set off with pace as it heaved 10.00% to $0.11. During the day, the stock rose to $0.1244 and sunk to $0.0825 before settling in for the price of $0.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SWVL posted a 52-week range of $0.10-$11.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -375.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.12 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.83 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4115.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Swvl Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 54.20%, in contrast to 9.50% institutional ownership.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of -17.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Swvl Holdings Corp.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -375.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, SWVL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.01, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Swvl Holdings Corp., SWVL]. Its last 5-days volume of 9.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.12 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.04% While, its Average True Range was 0.0521.

Raw Stochastic average of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.24% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 130.53% that was higher than 112.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.