The key reasons why United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is -78.33% away from 52-week high?

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price increase of 41.08% at $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.0496 and sunk to $0.751 before settling in for the price of $0.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UIHC posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$4.71.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -48.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 40.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4177, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4049.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 472 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -11.76 and Pretax Margin of -13.22.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 55.20%, in contrast to 14.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 22, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 0.97, making the entire transaction reach 24,155 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,662. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 19, Company’s President & CFO bought 20,000 for 0.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,696. This particular insider is now the holder of 130,923 in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.33) by -$1.16. This company achieved a net margin of -9.13 while generating a return on equity of -16.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 40.10% and is forecasted to reach -0.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -48.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.09.

In the same vein, UIHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.08, a figure that is expected to reach -0.85 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.55 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 94.32% While, its Average True Range was 0.1073.

Raw Stochastic average of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.41% that was higher than 111.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.