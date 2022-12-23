Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Open at price of $0.74: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price increase of 14.15% at $0.83. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8367 and sunk to $0.6901 before settling in for the price of $0.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMDI posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$0.93.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $110.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $92.06 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5203, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5097.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 49 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -154.22 and Pretax Margin of -73.67.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Titan Medical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 3.42% institutional ownership.

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -73.95 while generating a return on equity of -138.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.21.

In the same vein, TMDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.41 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.26 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.0932.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.35% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 206.40% that was higher than 113.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.