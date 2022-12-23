Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Unilever PLC (UL) went down -0.49% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Analyst Insights

As on December 22, 2022, Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) started slowly as it slid -0.49% to $50.86. During the day, the stock rose to $50.91 and sunk to $50.52 before settling in for the price of $51.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UL posted a 52-week range of $42.44-$54.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of -0.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.56 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.52 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $131.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $46.22.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 148000 workers. It has generated 304,541 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,126. The stock had 9.41 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.30, operating margin was +18.37 and Pretax Margin of +15.95.

Unilever PLC (UL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Household & Personal Products industry. Unilever PLC’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.90%, in contrast to 10.90% institutional ownership.

Unilever PLC (UL) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +11.53 while generating a return on equity of 37.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unilever PLC’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.20%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unilever PLC (UL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.17, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20.

In the same vein, UL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.40.

Technical Analysis of Unilever PLC (UL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Unilever PLC, UL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.42 million was lower the volume of 3.61 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Unilever PLC (UL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 50.37% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 12.50% that was lower than 19.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

