NCR Corporation (NCR) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.68

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) started the day on December 22, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.85% at $22.84. During the day, the stock rose to $22.95 and sunk to $22.21 before settling in for the price of $23.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NCR posted a 52-week range of $18.06-$44.59.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 1.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -17.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 296.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.10 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $29.78.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 38000 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +26.17, operating margin was +8.64 and Pretax Margin of +3.97.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. NCR Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 95.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 11, this organization’s Director bought 255,309 shares at the rate of 22.96, making the entire transaction reach 5,861,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,918,047. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 10, Company’s Director bought 287,808 for 22.02, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,338,877. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,683,288 in total.

NCR Corporation (NCR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.8 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.36 while generating a return on equity of 6.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 296.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -17.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NCR Corporation (NCR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.68, and its Beta score is 1.68. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.39. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.03.

In the same vein, NCR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.80 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NCR Corporation (NCR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.19 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.8 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.83.

Raw Stochastic average of NCR Corporation (NCR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 27.53%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 22.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.47% that was lower than 57.93% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.