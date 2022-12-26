1.62% volatility in Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) last month: This is a red flag warning

On December 23, 2022, Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) opened at $16.77, higher 0.48% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.8979 and dropped to $16.683 before settling in for the closing price of $16.78. Price fluctuations for WSBF have ranged from $15.70 to $22.24 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 1.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.30% at the time writing. With a float of $18.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $21.34 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Waterstone Financial Inc. is 16.83%, while institutional ownership is 56.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 246,218. In this transaction Director of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $19.70, taking the stock ownership to the 79,872 shares.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.29) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +25.92 while generating a return on equity of 16.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.63. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waterstone Financial Inc. (WSBF)

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) saw its 5-day average volume 74520.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 87556.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Waterstone Financial Inc.’s (WSBF) raw stochastic average was set at 32.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.94 in the near term. At $17.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.51.

Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) Key Stats

There are currently 22,190K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 372.44 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 273,080 K according to its annual income of 70,790 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 45,530 K and its income totaled 5,270 K.