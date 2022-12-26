$122.52K in average volume shows that Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is heading in the right direction

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $12.00, plunging -26.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.15 and dropped to $10.50 before settling in for the closing price of $14.86. Within the past 52 weeks, DFLI’s price has moved between $6.75 and $28.75.

With a float of $9.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 168 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.98, operating margin of +8.29, and the pretax margin is +7.63.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Electrical Equipment & Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. is 62.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.90%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.76 while generating a return on equity of 22.04.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Trading Performance Indicators

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI)

Looking closely at Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.17 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 63985.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s (DFLI) raw stochastic average was set at 18.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 329.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 210.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.26. However, in the short run, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.83. Second resistance stands at $12.82. The third major resistance level sits at $13.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.53.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 642.97 million based on 43,273K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 78,000 K and income totals 1,910 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.