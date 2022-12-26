$164.89K in average volume shows that SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) is heading in the right direction

On December 23, 2022, SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) opened at $3.82, lower -0.78% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.85 and dropped to $3.74 before settling in for the closing price of $3.87. Price fluctuations for SSSS have ranged from $3.60 to $13.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -156.90% at the time writing. With a float of $26.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.33 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +67.11, and the pretax margin is +66.79.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SuRo Capital Corp. is 5.85%, while institutional ownership is 14.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 29,830. In this transaction the insider of this company bought 7,850 shares at a rate of $3.80, taking the stock ownership to the 127,785 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s insider bought 22,034 for $3.77, making the entire transaction worth $83,068. This insider now owns 1,052,085 shares in total.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by -$3.47. This company achieved a net margin of +66.79 while generating a return on equity of 44.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -156.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 45.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09

Technical Analysis of SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS)

The latest stats from [SuRo Capital Corp., SSSS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.2 million was inferior to 0.25 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, SuRo Capital Corp.’s (SSSS) raw stochastic average was set at 7.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) Key Stats

There are currently 28,334K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 108.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,470 K according to its annual income of 147,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 520 K and its income totaled -45,900 K.