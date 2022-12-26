-17.88% percent quarterly performance for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) stock priced at $31.50, down -2.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.15 and dropped to $30.81 before settling in for the closing price of $32.09. LEU’s price has ranged from $17.36 to $57.67 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was -0.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -69.80%. With a float of $12.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.62 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 266 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.67, operating margin of +22.90, and the pretax margin is +45.56.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Centrus Energy Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 35.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 389,388. In this transaction SVP, Sales & Chief Mktg Officr of this company sold 10,304 shares at a rate of $37.79, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s SVP, GEN COUNS,CCO&CORP SEC’Y sold 9,276 for $38.20, making the entire transaction worth $354,386. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $2.51 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +46.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Centrus Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 35.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.82 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.2 million, its volume of 0.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.78.

During the past 100 days, Centrus Energy Corp.’s (LEU) raw stochastic average was set at 4.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 100.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.10 in the near term. At $32.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.12. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.42.

Centrus Energy Corp. (AMEX: LEU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 466.75 million, the company has a total of 14,540K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 298,300 K while annual income is 175,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 33,200 K while its latest quarter income was -6,100 K.