18.09% volatility in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) last month: This is a red flag warning

Markets

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.62, up 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6899 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CLIR has traded in a range of $0.51-$1.78.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.20%. With a float of $30.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of ClearSign Technologies Corporation is 20.51%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 1,766,669. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,591,594 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 7,583,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,400. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) saw its 5-day average volume 81640.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 60023.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6842, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0569. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6835 in the near term. At $0.7266, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7634. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5237.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.21 million has total of 37,952K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 610 K in contrast with the sum of -7,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 320 K and last quarter income was -1,310 K.

