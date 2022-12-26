18.09% volatility in ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) last month: This is a red flag warning

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.62, up 4.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6899 and dropped to $0.61 before settling in for the closing price of $0.61. Over the past 52 weeks, CLIR has traded in a range of $0.51-$1.78.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.20%. With a float of $30.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.87 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14 employees.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pollution & Treatment Controls Industry. The insider ownership of ClearSign Technologies Corporation is 20.51%, while institutional ownership is 7.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 08, was worth 1,766,669. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,591,594 shares at a rate of $1.11, taking the stock ownership to the 7,583,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Director bought 45,000 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $50,400. This insider now owns 150,000 shares in total.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 58.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ClearSign Technologies Corporation (CLIR)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) saw its 5-day average volume 81640.0, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 60023.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, ClearSign Technologies Corporation’s (CLIR) raw stochastic average was set at 16.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.48% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 101.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6842, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0569. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6835 in the near term. At $0.7266, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7634. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5668. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5237.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: CLIR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 23.21 million has total of 37,952K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 610 K in contrast with the sum of -7,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 320 K and last quarter income was -1,310 K.