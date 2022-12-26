18.27% volatility in QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) last month: This is a red flag warning

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3921, plunging -0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3921 and dropped to $0.3589 before settling in for the closing price of $0.39. Within the past 52 weeks, QTEK’s price has moved between $0.35 and $10.43.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

With a float of $14.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.17 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5225 workers is very important to gauge.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of QualTek Services Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 10,505. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 5,500 shares at a rate of $1.91, taking the stock ownership to the 12,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 7,250 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $10,875. This insider now owns 7,250 shares in total.

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.11. This company achieved a return on equity of -7.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Trading Performance Indicators

QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of QualTek Services Inc. (QTEK)

The latest stats from [QualTek Services Inc., QTEK] show that its last 5-days average volume of 83740.0 was inferior to 0.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, QualTek Services Inc.’s (QTEK) raw stochastic average was set at 1.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 162.13% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 143.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0630, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6793. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4010. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4132. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4342. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3678, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3468. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3346.

QualTek Services Inc. (NASDAQ: QTEK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 19.90 million based on 51,110K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 656,524 K and income totals -4,060 K. The company made 216,120 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,140 K in sales during its previous quarter.