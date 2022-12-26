46.44% percent quarterly performance for Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) stock priced at $1.80, down -2.78% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.80 and dropped to $1.74 before settling in for the closing price of $1.80. WRN’s price has ranged from $1.16 to $2.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -45.30%. With a float of $127.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.58 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 8 employees.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Western Copper and Gold Corporation is 15.60%, while institutional ownership is 16.29%.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 5.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03

Technical Analysis of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Looking closely at Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.13 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s (WRN) raw stochastic average was set at 72.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.24% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5439, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5857. However, in the short run, Western Copper and Gold Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.7867. Second resistance stands at $1.8233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7033. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.6667.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (AMEX: WRN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 368.39 million, the company has a total of 151,597K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -2,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -540 K.