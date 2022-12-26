53.97% percent quarterly performance for Wabash National Corporation (WNC) is not indicative of the underlying story

On December 23, 2022, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) opened at $23.10, higher 0.39% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.49 and dropped to $23.04 before settling in for the closing price of $23.16. Price fluctuations for WNC have ranged from $12.23 to $26.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 101.20% at the time writing. With a float of $47.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.52 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 192,144. In this transaction President & CEO of this company sold 8,006 shares at a rate of $24.00, taking the stock ownership to the 419,129 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s President & CEO sold 7,986 for $21.56, making the entire transaction worth $172,178. This insider now owns 427,135 shares in total.

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.57) by $0.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 101.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to -58.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Wabash National Corporation (WNC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wabash National Corporation (WNC)

Looking closely at Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.41 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Wabash National Corporation’s (WNC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.25. However, in the short run, Wabash National Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.48. Second resistance stands at $23.71. The third major resistance level sits at $23.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.58.

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) Key Stats

There are currently 47,944K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,803 M according to its annual income of 1,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 655,150 K and its income totaled 36,170 K.