7.63% volatility in Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) last month: This is a red flag warning

December 23, 2022, Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) trading session started at the price of $1.21, that was 6.67% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.28 and dropped to $1.21 before settling in for the closing price of $1.20. A 52-week range for PASG has been $1.04 – $6.81.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -19.60%. With a float of $49.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 133 workers is very important to gauge.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Passage Bio Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Passage Bio Inc. is 9.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 5,964. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $1.19, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Chief Technical Officer sold 3,720 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $4,948. This insider now owns 20,245 shares in total.

Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.83) by $0.1. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -19.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Passage Bio Inc. (PASG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.95, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Passage Bio Inc. (PASG)

The latest stats from [Passage Bio Inc., PASG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.19 million was inferior to 0.35 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Passage Bio Inc.’s (PASG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2462, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9548. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3267. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3733. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1633.

Passage Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) Key Stats

There are 54,553K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 65.50 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -185,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -26,700 K.