A major move is in the offing as FMC Corporation (FMC) market cap hits 15.70 billion

December 23, 2022, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) trading session started at the price of $124.58, that was 1.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $126.51 and dropped to $123.82 before settling in for the closing price of $124.67. A 52-week range for FMC has been $98.24 – $140.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 14.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.40%. With a float of $124.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.63, operating margin of +23.41, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward FMC Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 66,282. In this transaction Corporate Controller of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $132.56, taking the stock ownership to the 11,222 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. sold 4,502 for $126.95, making the entire transaction worth $571,529. This insider now owns 18,354 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.88) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +15.91 while generating a return on equity of 26.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.06% during the next five years compared to 45.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what FMC Corporation (FMC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 107.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.76, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

Looking closely at FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 74.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $118.32. However, in the short run, FMC Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $127.29. Second resistance stands at $128.25. The third major resistance level sits at $129.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $124.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $122.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $121.91.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

There are 125,966K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.70 billion. As of now, sales total 5,045 M while income totals 736,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,377 M while its last quarter net income were 121,000 K.