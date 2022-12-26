A major move is in the offing as Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) market cap hits 1.86 billion

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $73.02, soaring 0.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.45 and dropped to $72.88 before settling in for the closing price of $73.33. Within the past 52 weeks, LKFN’s price has moved between $64.05 and $85.71.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.30%. With a float of $24.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.53 million.

The firm has a total of 567 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lakeland Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 81.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 329,231. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $82.31, taking the stock ownership to the 14,313 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 28, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 312 for $82.03, making the entire transaction worth $25,593. This insider now owns 588 shares in total.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.03) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +40.66 while generating a return on equity of 14.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 12.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Trading Performance Indicators

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lakeland Financial Corporation, LKFN], we can find that recorded value of 71460.0 was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.70.

During the past 100 days, Lakeland Financial Corporation’s (LKFN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $74.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $75.27. The third major resistance level sits at $76.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $71.38.

Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: LKFN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.86 billion based on 25,350K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 237,940 K and income totals 95,730 K. The company made 72,720 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 28,530 K in sales during its previous quarter.