A major move is in the offing as MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) market cap hits 10.60 billion

December 23, 2022, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) trading session started at the price of $280.67, that was -0.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $282.60 and dropped to $277.24 before settling in for the closing price of $281.76. A 52-week range for MKTX has been $217.44 – $420.19.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -13.80%. With a float of $36.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 676 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.02, operating margin of +48.11, and the pretax margin is +47.63.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MarketAxess Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 99.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 495,952. In this transaction Head of EMEA and APAC of this company sold 1,740 shares at a rate of $285.03, taking the stock ownership to the 5,318 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $271.25, making the entire transaction worth $271,245. This insider now owns 2,149 shares in total.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.5) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +36.79 while generating a return on equity of 25.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.44% during the next five years compared to 15.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Looking closely at MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX), its last 5-days average volume was 0.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.14.

During the past 100 days, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s (MKTX) raw stochastic average was set at 80.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $259.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $268.65. However, in the short run, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $283.22. Second resistance stands at $285.59. The third major resistance level sits at $288.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $277.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $274.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $272.50.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) Key Stats

There are 37,637K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.60 billion. As of now, sales total 698,950 K while income totals 257,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 172,110 K while its last quarter net income were 59,310 K.