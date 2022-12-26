A major move is in the offing as Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) market cap hits 231.51 million

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $5.00, up 3.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.25 and dropped to $5.00 before settling in for the closing price of $5.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PANL has traded in a range of $3.60-$7.05.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 478.60%. With a float of $35.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.42 million.

The firm has a total of 70 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.62, operating margin of +10.98, and the pretax margin is +10.24.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. is 23.67%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.42) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +9.36 while generating a return on equity of 31.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 478.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd., PANL], we can find that recorded value of 0.11 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd.’s (PANL) raw stochastic average was set at 59.14%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.14. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.91. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.81.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 231.51 million has total of 45,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 718,100 K in contrast with the sum of 67,230 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 184,480 K and last quarter income was 18,790 K.