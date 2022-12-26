Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) posted a -9.02% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $28.39, down -5.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.42 and dropped to $26.80 before settling in for the closing price of $28.48. Over the past 52 weeks, AGIO has traded in a range of $16.75-$36.08.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -23.60%. With a float of $54.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 390 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 3,240. In this transaction Principal Accounting Officer of this company sold 108 shares at a rate of $30.00, taking the stock ownership to the 2,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Principal Accounting Officer sold 233 for $30.81, making the entire transaction worth $7,179. This insider now owns 2,549 shares in total.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.68 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$1.75) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -23.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 39.00% during the next five years compared to -3.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 158.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.72, a number that is poised to hit -1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -6.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AGIO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.63 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AGIO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.03 in the near term. At $29.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.80. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $24.79.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.56 billion has total of 54,945K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of 1,605 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,520 K and last quarter income was -81,750 K.