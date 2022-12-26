Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is -1.13% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

December 23, 2022, Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) trading session started at the price of $32.51, that was 2.21% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.63 and dropped to $31.99 before settling in for the closing price of $32.54. A 52-week range for AMOT has been $21.14 – $43.37.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 10.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 74.40%. With a float of $13.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1950 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.45, operating margin of +6.77, and the pretax margin is +5.73.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Allied Motion Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. is 11.00%, while institutional ownership is 60.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 10, was worth 9,062. In this transaction Director of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $22.66, taking the stock ownership to the 5,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director bought 2,000 for $23.38, making the entire transaction worth $46,750. This insider now owns 28,557 shares in total.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.24) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.97 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 20.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT)

The latest stats from [Allied Motion Technologies Inc., AMOT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 61140.0 was superior to 42400.0 than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.41.

During the past 100 days, Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (AMOT) raw stochastic average was set at 62.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $33.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.60. The third major resistance level sits at $35.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.32. The third support level lies at $30.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) Key Stats

There are 15,890K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 517.19 million. As of now, sales total 403,520 K while income totals 24,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 134,410 K while its last quarter net income were 6,610 K.