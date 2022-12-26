Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) average volume reaches $183.21K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $23.17, plunging -0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.395 and dropped to $22.87 before settling in for the closing price of $23.23. Within the past 52 weeks, AMAL’s price has moved between $15.58 and $27.33.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.60%. With a float of $26.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 375 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amalgamated Financial Corp. is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 30, was worth 119,491. In this transaction EVP, Chief Operations Officer of this company sold 4,564 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 2,126 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Executive VP sold 6,961 for $25.32, making the entire transaction worth $176,236. This insider now owns 1,855 shares in total.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.69) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +41.30 while generating a return on equity of 18.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.12 million, its volume of 0.2 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Amalgamated Financial Corp.’s (AMAL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.26%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.38 in the near term. At $23.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.60. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.33.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 712.48 million based on 30,672K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 208,920 K and income totals 52,940 K. The company made 75,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 22,940 K in sales during its previous quarter.