ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

On December 23, 2022, ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) opened at $2.40, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.43 and dropped to $2.27 before settling in for the closing price of $2.40. Price fluctuations for ABIO have ranged from $1.71 to $2.59 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.80% at the time writing. With a float of $14.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.41 million.

In an organization with 17 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ARCA biopharma Inc. is 18.50%, while institutional ownership is 38.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 150,740. In this transaction of this company bought 64,851 shares at a rate of $2.32, taking the stock ownership to the 2,580,452 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s bought 18,110 for $2.29, making the entire transaction worth $41,383. This insider now owns 2,515,601 shares in total.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.58) by $1.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00

Technical Analysis of ARCA biopharma Inc. (ABIO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 86540.0. That was better than the volume of 79820.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s (ABIO) raw stochastic average was set at 80.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.28. However, in the short run, ARCA biopharma Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.43. Second resistance stands at $2.51. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.11.

ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ABIO) Key Stats

There are currently 14,410K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.59 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -19,320 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -2,330 K.