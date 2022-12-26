Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) is -6.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) stock priced at $10.80, up 1.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.94 and dropped to $10.795 before settling in for the closing price of $10.78. ACRE’s price has ranged from $9.99 to $16.42 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 13.20% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 115.30%. With a float of $51.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.42 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.93, operating margin of +74.22, and the pretax margin is +40.21.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 47.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 08, was worth 14,563. In this transaction Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary of this company sold 935 shares at a rate of $15.57, taking the stock ownership to the 37,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 23, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $14.05, making the entire transaction worth $252,920. This insider now owns 36,596 shares in total.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +39.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.29% during the next five years compared to 9.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.59 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s (ACRE) raw stochastic average was set at 23.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 21.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.99 in the near term. At $11.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.75. The third support level lies at $10.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 586.93 million, the company has a total of 54,443K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 102,070 K while annual income is 60,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 27,270 K while its latest quarter income was 640 K.