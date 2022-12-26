Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 77295.0

On December 23, 2022, Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) opened at $9.82, lower -4.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.05 and dropped to $9.42 before settling in for the closing price of $9.91. Price fluctuations for ASUR have ranged from $4.87 to $10.52 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 16.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 116.00% at the time writing. With a float of $18.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 508 employees.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asure Software Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 62.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 100,080. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 18,000 shares at a rate of $5.56, taking the stock ownership to the 917,888 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 82,000 for $5.82, making the entire transaction worth $477,240. This insider now owns 899,888 shares in total.

Asure Software Inc. (ASUR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 25.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asure Software Inc. (ASUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.28. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asure Software Inc. (ASUR)

Looking closely at Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 59835.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Asure Software Inc.’s (ASUR) raw stochastic average was set at 81.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.14. However, in the short run, Asure Software Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.87. Second resistance stands at $10.27. The third major resistance level sits at $10.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.01. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.61.

Asure Software Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) Key Stats

There are currently 20,161K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 199.80 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 76,060 K according to its annual income of 3,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,900 K and its income totaled -4,530 K.