Atreca Inc. (BCEL) kicked off at the price of $0.91: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $0.8056, up 10.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.7719 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BCEL has traded in a range of $0.79-$5.36.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -9.10%. With a float of $31.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.72 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 91 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -434.67, operating margin of -12861.57, and the pretax margin is -12846.65.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Atreca Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 50.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 13,573. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 7,646 shares at a rate of $1.78, taking the stock ownership to the 34,554 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 02, when Company’s President & CEO sold 20,908 for $1.78, making the entire transaction worth $37,116. This insider now owns 100,492 shares in total.

Atreca Inc. (BCEL) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.71) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -12846.77 while generating a return on equity of -55.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Atreca Inc.’s (BCEL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atreca Inc. (BCEL)

Looking closely at Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Atreca Inc.’s (BCEL) raw stochastic average was set at 7.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2386, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9317. However, in the short run, Atreca Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9724. Second resistance stands at $1.0302. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1305. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8143, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7140. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6562.

Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 32.22 million has total of 39,067K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -109,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -23,060 K.