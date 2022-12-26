Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is 4.01% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.16, soaring 0.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.24 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.17. Within the past 52 weeks, AVGR’s price has moved between $0.94 and $11.51.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -12.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.80%. With a float of $7.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.44 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.80, operating margin of -178.69, and the pretax margin is -171.89.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Avinger Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 14.10%.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.09) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of -171.89 while generating a return on equity of -152.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.29

Technical Analysis of Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) saw its 5-day average volume 47200.0, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Avinger Inc.’s (AVGR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1266, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7707. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.2243 in the near term. At $1.2772, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3143. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1343, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0972. The third support level lies at $1.0443 if the price breaches the second support level.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.69 million based on 7,436K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,130 K and income totals -17,410 K. The company made 2,250 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.