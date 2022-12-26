Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) soared 0.35 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On December 23, 2022, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) opened at $25.46, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $25.74 and dropped to $25.38 before settling in for the closing price of $25.58. Price fluctuations for AXTA have ranged from $20.66 to $34.12 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 1.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 120.90% at the time writing. With a float of $219.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.60 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.65, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +7.71.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 49,280. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $24.64, taking the stock ownership to the 20,320 shares.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +5.98 while generating a return on equity of 18.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.05% during the next five years compared to 48.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.02 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s (AXTA) raw stochastic average was set at 76.02%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.86. However, in the short run, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $25.81. Second resistance stands at $25.96. The third major resistance level sits at $26.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.09.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Key Stats

There are currently 220,609K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,416 M according to its annual income of 263,900 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,239 M and its income totaled 62,400 K.