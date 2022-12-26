Bioventus Inc. (BVS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 128,660 K

On December 23, 2022, Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) opened at $2.50, higher 0.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.59 and dropped to $2.50 before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. Price fluctuations for BVS have ranged from $1.65 to $15.57 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 440.70% at the time writing. With a float of $52.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.67 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1160 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.42, operating margin of +11.88, and the pretax margin is +1.77.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bioventus Inc. is 15.65%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 179,238. In this transaction SVP & General Counsel of this company sold 16,016 shares at a rate of $11.19, taking the stock ownership to the 40,132 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Chief Commercial Officer sold 65,963 for $11.12, making the entire transaction worth $733,502. This insider now owns 83,932 shares in total.

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +4.50 while generating a return on equity of 6.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 440.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bioventus Inc. (BVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bioventus Inc. (BVS)

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.22 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Bioventus Inc.’s (BVS) raw stochastic average was set at 11.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 184.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.59 in the near term. At $2.63, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.41.

Bioventus Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) Key Stats

There are currently 77,451K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 195.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 430,900 K according to its annual income of 19,380 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 128,660 K and its income totaled -108,250 K.