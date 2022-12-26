BRP Group Inc. (BRP) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -2.04%

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) kicked off on December 23, 2022, at the price of $26.52, down -2.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.84 and dropped to $25.04 before settling in for the closing price of $26.52. Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has traded in a range of $17.08-$36.56.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -288.90%. With a float of $54.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2707 employees.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance Brokers Industry. The insider ownership of BRP Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 94.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 293,300. In this transaction Chief Strategy Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $29.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Chief Strategy Officer sold 15,000 for $29.34, making the entire transaction worth $440,100. This insider now owns 51,126 shares in total.

BRP Group Inc. (BRP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.2) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -288.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 24.40% during the next five years compared to 30.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at BRP Group Inc.’s (BRP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRP Group Inc. (BRP)

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.38 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.46.

During the past 100 days, BRP Group Inc.’s (BRP) raw stochastic average was set at 13.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 27.32% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $26.85 in the near term. At $27.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.15. The third support level lies at $23.25 if the price breaches the second support level.

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.08 billion has total of 116,029K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 567,290 K in contrast with the sum of -30,650 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,370 K and last quarter income was -24,790 K.