Cactus Inc. (WHD) is -2.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) on December 23, 2022, started off the session at the price of $49.25, soaring 2.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $50.10 and dropped to $48.84 before settling in for the closing price of $48.67. Within the past 52 weeks, WHD’s price has moved between $34.70 and $64.18.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 23.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.50%. With a float of $60.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1037 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.59, operating margin of +17.20, and the pretax margin is +17.13.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 29,286,144. In this transaction Senior VP & COO of this company sold 542,336 shares at a rate of $54.00, taking the stock ownership to the 68,604 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s President and CEO sold 562,336 for $54.04, making the entire transaction worth $30,386,944. This insider now owns 50,464 shares in total.

Cactus Inc. (WHD) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +11.31 while generating a return on equity of 12.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 57.70% during the next five years compared to 57.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Trading Performance Indicators

Cactus Inc. (WHD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cactus Inc. (WHD)

The latest stats from [Cactus Inc., WHD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.02.

During the past 100 days, Cactus Inc.’s (WHD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.85% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $47.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $50.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $50.92. The third major resistance level sits at $51.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $49.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.40. The third support level lies at $47.97 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cactus Inc. (NYSE: WHD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.69 billion based on 75,878K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 438,590 K and income totals 49,590 K. The company made 184,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 31,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.