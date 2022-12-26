Can Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) drop of -15.09% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on December 23, 2022, with Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) stock priced at $0.866, up 7.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.93 and dropped to $0.8461 before settling in for the closing price of $0.84. TMPO’s price has ranged from $0.82 to $15.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 163.60%. With a float of $16.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.39 million.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. is 15.00%, while institutional ownership is 4.70%.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.93.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 163.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.17 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 61870.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s (TMPO) raw stochastic average was set at 0.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.1076, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.3772. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9380 in the near term. At $0.9759, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0219. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8541, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8081. The third support level lies at $0.7702 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 22.20 million, the company has a total of 9,695K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,361 K while annual income is 5,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -8,640 K.